Second house up in flames days after family left homeless

DESTROYED: Two Capella houses have been engulfed in flames in less than a week.

DESTROYED: Two Capella houses have been engulfed in flames in less than a week.

A CAPELLA house has been engulfed in flames, just days after a fire destroyed another house in the Central Highlands town.

Two fire crews battled to bring the blaze under control after it broke out just before 7.30am today.

The house on the Gregory Hwy was believed to be vacant at the time, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

QFES crews were called to the blaze just after 7.30am and focused on putting out the grass fire around the structure, which was under control by 7.50am.

Fire fighters had the house fire under control by 9.30am and were dampening hot spots until about 10am, when they left the scene.

Paramedics were on standby but were not required to treat any patients.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and at this stage no investigations will be carried out.

The blaze comes just days after a fire destroyed a Huntley St home on the night of August 19.

The residents of the severely damaged home left just hours before the fire took hold.

Investigations have identified the fire broke out in the kitchen and lounge area of the Huntley St home.

The residents had left the address about 5.30pm, with investigators determining the fire started between 8.30pm and 9pm.

The cause has been listed as undetermined as investigations continue, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said today.