The highly venomous eastern brown snake. File photo.
News

Second person bitten by snake in CQ today

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
20th Aug 2020 7:02 PM
UPDATE: A second person has been taken to hospital this afternoon after falling victim to a snake bite in Central Queensland.

A 62-year-old man suffered a bite to his hand at Calen, near Mackay, about 5.42pm.

He was taken to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier, a woman in her 20s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after receiving a bite to an ankle at a private residence at Gracemere, about 4.27pm.

It was reported that she had been bitten by a brown snake.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the Gracemere woman was also in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A woman has reportedly been bitten by a brown snake at Gracemere this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were on scene at a private residence after the call for help came in at 4.27pm.

The female victim is believed to be in her 20s.

More to come.

