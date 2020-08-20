Second person bitten by snake in CQ today
UPDATE: A second person has been taken to hospital this afternoon after falling victim to a snake bite in Central Queensland.
A 62-year-old man suffered a bite to his hand at Calen, near Mackay, about 5.42pm.
He was taken to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.
Earlier, a woman in her 20s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after receiving a bite to an ankle at a private residence at Gracemere, about 4.27pm.
It was reported that she had been bitten by a brown snake.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the Gracemere woman was also in a stable condition.
EARLIER: A woman has reportedly been bitten by a brown snake at Gracemere this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were on scene at a private residence after the call for help came in at 4.27pm.
The female victim is believed to be in her 20s.
More to come.