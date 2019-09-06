Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Second person dies in hospital after horror crash

6th Sep 2019 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash near Mullumbimby earlier this week.

About 11.45am on Sunday, emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Road, about 2km north of Mullumbimby following reports of a crash.

Police have been told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

Emergency services attempted to revive a 79-year-old woman from the east-bound travelling vehicle, however she died at the scene.

An 80-year-old man from the same vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The 80-year-old man died in hospital on Thursday.

A 28-year-old man from the west-bound travelling vehicle was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently being investigated by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash mullumbimby northern rivers crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Details confirmed: Rocky rehab centre process moving forward

    premium_icon Details confirmed: Rocky rehab centre process moving forward

    News Queensland Health have confirmed the next steps and whether the project is on track.

    'It was so different' Progress in the rehab centre debate

    premium_icon 'It was so different' Progress in the rehab centre debate

    News Impacts to the neighbourhood discussed at the second community forum

    The four words that changes families' lives

    premium_icon The four words that changes families' lives

    News The sleeping angels who live in the hearts of their beloved

    Fiery Friday tipped for CQ as crews battle current fires

    premium_icon Fiery Friday tipped for CQ as crews battle current fires

    News Extreme and severe fire threats are expected today.