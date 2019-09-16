Second place second time for water in Livingstone

FOR the second year in a row, Livingstone Shire’s water has been awarded second best in the state in the 2019 Ixom best of the Best Queensland Water Taste Test.

Excited by the results, Mayor Bill Ludwig said water supply was a vital component in keeping a community running efficiently.

He credited the council’s water treatment team, saying they do an “incredible job of carrying out that service to the highest standard”.

“This award is the result of a combination of diligent application of technology and the high degree of expertise and care that our team put in to ensuring that not only is our water safe, but it’s also of the highest quality possible for our community,” Cr Ludwig said.

Kelly’s Offstream Storage is the raw water storage for the Capricorn Coast water supply area.

It is a 1.3 gigalitre reservoir supplied from Water Park Creek at Byfield which has a pristine dual catchment area.

Water from the dam is treated at the Woodbury Water Treatment Plant and then pumped to homes and businesses from Yeppoon to Keppel Sands.