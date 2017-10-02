Second power outage on the Capricorn Coast

According to the Ergon Energy Power Outage webpage, the outage occurred at 7.04am and is affecting 532 customers.

11am: THERE has been another disruption to power supplies on the Capricorn Coast.

Ergon Energy Corporate Communications Manager Rod Rehbein said a forced power supply interruption just after 10am today.

” The report is of a pole top fire at the corner Clayton Rd and Lyndall Drive,” he said.

"In this instance, the damage did not initially cause an outage, so we left the power on in the short term while we prepared to carry out the necessary repairs.

"Power is expected to be restore to 865 customers around noon.”

Crews are still assessing the other outage impacting over 300 customers in the Byfield/Yeppoon area with no estimated time of restoration available yet.

10am: ALMOST 200 Ergon Energy customers in the Yeppoon area have had their power restored after an outage this morning with 330 still without power.

According to the Ergon Energy Power Outage webpage, the current number of customers affected by the outage is 331.

It states the loss of electricity supply was caused by fallen powerlines.

There is no estimated restoration time.

Meanwhile, another customer at Kunwarara, off the Bruce Highway, has also lost power this morning due to damage which requires emergency repairs.

There are 151 customers at Middlemount without power since 9.48pm last night 48 at Clermont since 4.18pm yesterday and five at Emerald since 6.55am today.

7.55am: OVER 500 properties on the Capricorn Coast have lost power this morning.

According to the Ergon Energy Power Outage webpage, the outage occurred at 7.04am and is affecting 532 customers.

The customers affected live in Woodbury, Barmaryee, Byfield, Inverness, Lake Mary, Yeppoon, Farnborough, Bungundarra and Bondoola.

The cause and estimated time of repair and restoration is unknown at this stage.