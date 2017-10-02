25°
News

Second power outage on the Capricorn Coast

According to the Ergon Energy Power Outage webpage, the outage occurred at 7.04am and is affecting 532 customers.
According to the Ergon Energy Power Outage webpage, the outage occurred at 7.04am and is affecting 532 customers. Peter Carruthers
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

11am: THERE has been another disruption to power supplies on the Capricorn Coast.

Ergon Energy Corporate Communications Manager Rod Rehbein said a forced power supply interruption just after 10am today.

” The report is of a pole top fire at the corner Clayton Rd and Lyndall Drive,” he said.

"In this instance, the damage did not initially cause an outage, so we left the power on in the short term while we prepared to carry out the necessary repairs.

"Power is expected to be restore to 865 customers around noon.”

Crews are still assessing the other outage impacting over 300 customers in the Byfield/Yeppoon area with no estimated time of restoration available yet.

10am: ALMOST 200 Ergon Energy customers in the Yeppoon area have had their power restored after an outage this morning with 330 still without power.

According to the Ergon Energy Power Outage webpage, the current number of customers affected by the outage is 331.

It states the loss of electricity supply was caused by fallen powerlines.

There is no estimated restoration time.

Meanwhile, another customer at Kunwarara, off the Bruce Highway, has also lost power this morning due to damage which requires emergency repairs.

There are 151 customers at Middlemount without power since 9.48pm last night 48 at Clermont since 4.18pm yesterday and five at Emerald since 6.55am today.

7.55am: OVER 500 properties on the Capricorn Coast have lost power this morning.

According to the Ergon Energy Power Outage webpage, the outage occurred at 7.04am and is affecting 532 customers.

The customers affected live in Woodbury, Barmaryee, Byfield, Inverness, Lake Mary, Yeppoon, Farnborough, Bungundarra and Bondoola.

The cause and estimated time of repair and restoration is unknown at this stage.

Topics:  ergon energy power outage yeppoon

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Popular Rocky establishment finalist in state awards

Popular Rocky establishment finalist in state awards

Three times Rocky's population went through Great Western Hotel's doors in a year

Thunderstorms remain possible for Central QLD this afternoon

The radar over Rockhampton at 11.10am today.

Thunderstorm alert with possible damaging winds

List of what's open and closed this Queen's Birthday public holiday

Closed sign

Not only is it raining (yay!) but it's also a public holiday.

Yeppoon same sex marriage supports showing their colours

Rainbow Flag generic

A family friendly rally will be held at 12pm today

Local Partners