Second Queensland celebrity used by catfish scammer

Celebrated Brisbane playwright Michelle Law has revealed her image was used by a woman on Bumble in a catfish scam. Picture: John Appleyard

A SECOND Queensland celebrity has had their image used in a sickening online "catfishing" scam, raising serious concerns about internet safety.

Esteemed Brisbane playwright Michelle Law had a professionally-taken photograph of herself downloaded by a scam artist called "Jayde".

Jayde then uploaded Law's photo to a fake profile on the dating app Bumble, in a ploy that could have been much worse, the screenwriter says.

"It's just so easy for people to take images from the internet," Law told The Sunday Mail.

"It was just the one photo they took and then I reported it to Bumble and they were able to take it down, thankfully.

"It was just the one photo that my friend's friend screenshotted for me, but that's all we ever found out unfortunately."

The image of celebrated Brisbane playwright Michelle Law that was used by a scam artist called “Jayde” on dating app Bumble.

"(A woman) named Jayde is using a 5-year-old headshot of mine to catfish people on Bumble and I think this is the wildest thing that's ever happened to me?" Law wrote on Instagram about her experience earlier this month.

The image had been taken professionally for Law by photographer Tammy Laws.

"(The scammer) is supposedly located in Brisbane," Law went on to say.

"Does anyone know of a Jayde (possibly a fake name, though) who is 30-years-old (possibly a fake age, though) and would know of me enough to use my photos?"

Bumble was able to remove the image within two days of Law making a complaint.