BREAKING: Second Rockhampton bomb threat in as many days

Police on scene at the Frenchville Sports Club on Clifton St, Berserker after a bomb scare was phoned in.

FRENCHVILLE Sports Club has been thrown into lockdown as dozens of people are evacuated into the car park.

Three police cars are on scene and have confirmed a bomb threat was phoned in about 9.15pm.

A QPS spokesperson could not provide further details of the unfolding situation.

Matty Holdsworth

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also on scene.

It follows a bomb threat at the Stockland shopping centre in North Rockhampton last night.

The 8.02pm call Thursday night caused the mass evacuation of Stockland Rockhampton and a major police, fire and ambulance response.

Rockhampton Police CIB Detective Sergeant Scott Ingram today told media the caller was believed to be a young male.

The caller phoned JB HiFi at Stockland Rockhampton and told a staff member a bomb was in the store.

Centre management were told, authorities alerted and an evacuation ensued.