Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Just hours after a man survived a tiger shark attack, another beast from the deep has been spotted on the Sunshine Coast.
Just hours after a man survived a tiger shark attack, another beast from the deep has been spotted on the Sunshine Coast. Andrea Campbell
News

Beach closed: Second shark spotted in Caloundra shallows

Matty Holdsworth
by
15th Nov 2018 1:29 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST hours after a man survived a tiger shark attack, another beast from the deep has been spotted on the Sunshine Coast.

Mel Mattson saw a "mystery" shark which came in on small waves at Happy Valley, Caloundra at 12.30pm.

She was able to catch the creature on camera but was unsure what species it was. 

READ: 'You saved my life': Kayaker's terrifying shark encounter

"I was just on my lunch break walking along the boardwalk and saw it," she said. 

"It would have been about a metre and a half long.

"It just surprised me more than anything.

"You don't normally see down there.

"It was bizarre, I know a tiger shark was seen earlier this morning."

Surf Lifesaving Queensland lifeguards were forced to close the beach for several hours. 

She said there were young kids playing on the beach so she quickly informed their parents of the potential danger.

More Stories

beach caloundra environment happy valley shark surf lifesaving
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Frightening details revealed of alleged night-long road rage

    premium_icon Frightening details revealed of alleged night-long road rage

    Crime Allegations include police were driven at multiple times and a little girl's bedroom was targeted.

    • 15th Nov 2018 3:23 PM
    Injured man 'dumped' on roadside after trio bashed him

    Injured man 'dumped' on roadside after trio bashed him

    Breaking He and woman forced into car against will before attackers struck

    Rapist back on street despite being caught filming teen

    premium_icon Rapist back on street despite being caught filming teen

    Crime PETER Scott Griffin released again after five stints behind bars

    Local businesses urged to take on workers with disabilities

    premium_icon Local businesses urged to take on workers with disabilities

    Careers Employment empowerment has positive effects for our community.

    Local Partners