Second stadium dismissed by Browne Park stadium supporters

THE team driving the Browne Park stadium upgrade are unperturbed by the announcement of an alternative Rockhampton stadium proposal.

On Saturday night, a cohort of not-for-profit community-minded people, led by Rocky Sports Club co-founder Gavin Shuker, unveiled a proposal to build a $20million, multi-purpose sports stadium.

With 8500 permanent seats and 16,000 temporary seats, it would be a centrepiece to a diverse sporting precinct around Victoria Park.

Rockhampton Sports Club manager Jack Hughes (left) with Club cofounder Gavin Shuker speaking at the first annual dinner for the Rocky Sports Club where a new Central Queensland stadium was announced. Russell Prothero

Funding construction of the new stadium was an election commitment by One Nation's leader Pauline Hanson and their Capricornia candidate Wade Rothery.

This proposal will compete against a well-advanced plan to redevelop Rockhampton's "home of rugby league” Browne Park into a $100-120million stadium, seating 10,000-12,000 people.

During the 2017 state election campaign, Labor's then-candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, promised a feasibility study into upgrading Browne Park, which he subsequently delivered after taking office.

The Morning Bulletin understands the results of the fast-tracked $150,000 study would be available within weeks.

Speaking on behalf of the management of Browne Park, Rob Crow said the announcement of a second stadium bid was no surprise because Mr Shuker had been "knocking on doors” around town seeking support for the project for a few weeks now.

"This will have no effect on the Browne Park Stadium plans as they are almost shelf ready with a few tweaks to the internal design of the stadium to be discussed,” Mr Crow said.

"A commitment of $20 million dollars by One Nation of course assumes that this party will win the federal election.

"The feasibility study for the Browne Park Stadium/multi-purpose centre is an election promise by (Rockhampton MP) Barry O'Rourke and he is determined to see it through.”

Mr O'Rourke said if the upgrade went ahead, a revamped Browne Park would attract an array of major sporting events and concerts to Rockhampton.

"We're forging ahead with our Browne Park feasibility study,” he said. "It's great to see locals getting excited about new tourism infrastructure for Rockhampton.”