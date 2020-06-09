Menu
Second stage of Cedric Archer Park lagoon works begin

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
9th Jun 2020 2:56 PM
TENDERS have been released for the second stage of the works at the Cedric Archer Park Touch of Paradise Lagoon.

The tender, which opened last month from Rockhampton Regional Council and will close on June 10, is for landscaping and irrigation works at the site.

The irrigation portion of the tender includes the planning, design, supply, installation, commissioning, audits, upgrade and or maintenance of the irrigation works.

The documents note the systems must be efficient and implement responsible water management practices.

Cedric Archer Park Touch of Paradise Lagoon.
The landscape portion includes garden preparation, installation of garden mix soil, turf preparation and installation as per plans.

As part of the proposed works, the contractor will be required to remove the existing earth mound on the existing main Touch of Paradise island.

The official opening of the Cedric Archer water park in Gracemere.
All existing trees and stumps will need to be removed from the island and spoil removed.

Proposed tree pits are to be excavated and back filled with garden mix and irrigation sub mains are to be installed.

All plant material, planting installation and mulch supply and installation will be supplied and installed by the Rockhampton Regional Council Parks Department.

Edging, bollards, table settings and seats and shade structures will also need to be installed, according to specifications.

