Second student tells court of priest’s photography

A FORMER student of a Catholic private school has told a court that a priest twice photographed him naked, when he was 12 or 13.

Michael Ambrose Endicott has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of indecently dealing with another student of Villanova College at Coorparoo, between 1975 and 1981.

Endicott, who was a priest, religious and science teacher at the school and the school photographer, is alleged to have taken photos of the boy, while he was naked, and touched him.

The alleged victim was aged between nine and 15 at the time.

Another ex-student of Villanova College was called as a Crown witness in the trial, to give "similar fact evidence".

The man said he was in grade eight or nine, aged 12 or 13, when Father Endicott asked to take photographs of him at the Villanova pool change rooms.

He said he was photographed with his shirt off.

The man said on another occasion Father Endicott took him out of class, telling the teacher he wanted him to help collect pond weed.

The man said Endicott drove him to a Mansfield property, they walked to an area near a dam and the priest asked him to take his clothes off.

He said he took all his clothes off, including his underwear, and Endicott photographed him naked, sitting on a tree stump.

"I was a bit sort of uncomfortable," the man told the court.

He said Endicott offered him a beanie to wear, if he felt uncomfortable.

The man said on another occasion Father Endicott took him up inside the school's flag tower and asked him to take his clothes off.

"I stood in the middle of that room. I was completely naked that time. I remember he went right around … He just worked his way around, in a circle, just taking photographs."

The man said afterwards Endicott offered to give him copies of the photos.

"He never touched me on any occasion," the man said.

Another ex-student told the court when he was aged between 10 and 12, Endicott asked to take photos of him in his swimmers, in a room inside the school tower.

"I was asked to bring my togs down as low as I possibly could while Father Endicott took photographs," he told the court.

"I didn't actually expose my penis or testicles." He said Endicott did not touch him.

Endicott is charged with indecently dealing with another boy, by allegedly photographing him naked on a school hiking trip in 1975 and in the school flag tower in 1979.

It is alleged that during a school retreat, in 1980, the priest asked the boy to take off his shorts and pull down his underwear, and then asked the boy to arouse himself.

Endicott photographed the boy masturbating and then put his mouth on the boy's penis, it is alleged.

Another indecent dealing act allegedly occurred in 1981, when the boy was in Year 10 and at a school sports afternoon at another school.

Endicott allegedly took the boy to a female change room and asked him to strip naked before he took photos of the boy as he was showering and drying off.

The Brisbane District Court trial is continuing.