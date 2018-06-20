Second suspect named over 2013 prison attack

A SECOND man has been identified as a possible attacker during the trial of a man alleged to have assaulted a fellow inmate.

A jury has heard that prison authorities questioned both accused attacker Martin Hyatt and another inmate Glen Hooper after Clinton Williams was attacked at Capricornia Correctional Centre on October 5, 2013.

In Rockhampton District Court, Hyatt has pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Mr Williams claimed in his testimony on Monday that Hyatt approached him to talk about a $15,000 debt owed to another man called Mick Rogers along with allegations Mr Williams "bashed” a former girlfriend when they were in a "purely sexual” relationship two or three years earlier.

The woman allegedly also had relationship with Hyatt.

The court heard Hyatt wanted to change clothes and asked Mr Williams to meet him on the prison oval.

Mr Williams claimed the pair walked around the oval while Hyatt's associate Ben Carey waited at the gate.

He said when the woman's name was raised again, Hyatt "wanted to have a go”.

When Mr Williams turned his head to see what Hyatt was looking at behind, he was struck on the back of the head with a metal object, he said.

Yesterday, the jury heard prison authorities had Hyatt and Mr Hooper escorted to a supervisor's office and interviewed.

Mr Williams was recalled to the witness stand, and he agreed under cross examination he knew Mr Hooper but denied he was "possibly” the real attacker.

The court also heard the prison was locked down and a search of rooms was carried out at 9am the next day but no weapons linked to this assault were found.

Yesterday, Mr Williams was questioned about why he initially told prison authorities that the "blood gushing out the back of his head like a waterfall” was caused by him falling over onto a rock.

He said it was because he was scared after being warned by Mr Carey while walking away from the oval to get help.

Yesterday, defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand put it to Mr Williams that he knew of Hyatt's "on again, off again” relationship with the woman between 2009 and 2012, but Mr Williams denied knowledge of this alleged relationship.

Before the jury retired, Mr Ahlstrand pointed back to evidence given in the trial including Mr Williams' 18-year-long criminal history, his appearance described as "intimidating”, and the fraud conviction on his record which indicated he had no problem lying.

He also pointed out that according to Mr Williams' testimony, his attacker stood close enough that after the first blow, they attempted to strike him again.

However, there was no evidence of blood from the "gushing” wound on Hyatt when he was interviewed the same day by prison officers.

The jury returned a guilty verdict and sentencing is today.