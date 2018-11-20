Menu
Second suspicious baby death in two days

by Kate Kyriacou
20th Nov 2018 5:41 PM
ONLY a day after a baby girl was discovered dead on a Gold Coast beach, a second infant girl has died in suspicious circumstances.

The four-month-old, from the Logan area, was rushed to hospital yesterday morning with critical injuries but died this afternoon.

Detectives from Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit, as well as officers from the Homicide and Child Trauma squads, are investigating.

A 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are being interviewed by police.

