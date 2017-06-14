Second Village Festival headline act announced

THEY'VE played at Splendour in the Grass, Bluesfest and the Gympie Muster.

Now folk/country band Wilson Pickers will add the Yeppoon Village Festival to their repertoire.

The five piece band will headline the event alongside Sara Storer at the Capricorn Coast in August.

With three ARIA nominated albums and major festivals under their belt, there is no doubt that band members Andrew Morris, Danny Widdicombe, John Bedggood, Sime Nugent and Ben Salter are making waves across the country.

Each member of this five piece outfit have also had great success in their solo endeavours as artists.

Morris has released five solo albums and also tours in Bernard Fanning's band; Nugent has fronted a number of Melbourne ensembles and is also a member of duo Sweet Jean; Widdicombe has released a number of solo albums and has performed with Tim Rogers; Salter is an award winning solo artist and founding member of The Gin Club and Giants of Science; and John Bedggood is a sought after instrumentalist who has performed with David Bridie, Kasey Chambers, Shane Nicholson, Bernard Fanning and many others.

The band has also released three albums since they formed in 2009; Land of the Powerful Owl, Shake It Down and You Can't Catch Fish From A Train.

All three of their albums have received ARIA nominations for Best Blues & Roots Release, and You Can't Catch Fish From a Train also received a Golden Guitar nomination at the 2017 Tamworth Country Music Awards.

Their most recent album You Can't Catch Fish From a Train was recorded at Morris's Church Farm in northern NSW and featured cameos from the likes of Bernard Fanning and Rod Coe (Slim Dusty).

It was also mixed by Nick DiDa who has worked with big names, such as Bernard Fanning, Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam.

Together they use instruments such as the harmonica, mandolin and banjo, as well as their five part harmonies, to play a blend of folk, country and blues with bluegrass instrumentation to amaze their audiences with their unique sound.

You can catch the Wilson Pickers at this year's Village Festival Festival from August 11 to 13.