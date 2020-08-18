Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Secret filming’: Accused shopping centre creep in court

Carlie Walker
18th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of indecently filming a woman at a Maryborough shopping centre has had his charges mentioned in court.

William Charles Cleave, 21, was in custody and did not appear before Maryborough Magistrate Court on Monday.

His charge, one count of 'observations or recordings in breach of privacy - genital or anal region' - was mentioned in court.

Court documents revealed Mr Cleave was accused of visually recording an unknown woman's genital region at Station Square Shopping Centre.

He has not entered a plea to the charge.

The matter was adjourned until November 9.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

fccourt maryborough shopping centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: $25M GKI makeover plan revealed

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: $25M GKI makeover plan revealed

        News Tourism Minister Kate Jones says work on the project will begin by the end of 2020.

        Woman smuggled tobacco into CQ prison for partner

        Premium Content Woman smuggled tobacco into CQ prison for partner

        News She sobbed in court after pleading guilty for her role in smuggling seven satchels...

        Mate strung out on luck asks woman to buy stolen cello

        Premium Content Mate strung out on luck asks woman to buy stolen cello

        Crime A woman who sold a $600 cello to Cash Converters claimed she suspected it was...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vilification of CQ miners and farmers

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vilification of CQ miners and farmers

        Letters to the Editor Put simply, farmers will have to lodge a permit to plant their crops