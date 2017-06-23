Secret plan to transform grungy Rocky CBD lanes

NEW LIFE: Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic in Quay Lane which will be transformed into a pop-up art installation tonight.

IMAGINE walking through Rockhampton's CBD one night and out of nowhere coming across a laneway lit up and filled with people, art, music and food.

Launching tonight, Laneways is a series of pop-up art installations set to take over the city's laneways with the first event to be in Quay Lane.

Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic said the event will feature live art installation, food stalls, market vendors and entertainment and aims to bring back the vibrant port city vibe that had faded from Rockhampton's laneways.

"If you look back in our history, laneways like Quay Lane were a hive of activity where people came together,” Mrs Acimovic said.

"This event is about transforming our city's look and feel and will not only showcase local and interstate artists but work to revitalise our iconic laneway areas as part of our CBD culture.

"The scale of art is set to be impressive in itself with multiple artworks to pop up throughout half a block of Quay Laneway as part of this project.

"This is the first event and for anyone wanting to know about future Laneways installations - keep your eyes and ears open, you'll never know what's around the corner next time you're out in the city,” Mrs Acimovic said.

The event will be held from 5.30-9.30pm on Quay Lane between William and Derby Sts and will feature the live installation and unveiling of laneway artwork as well as market stalls, food vendors and live entertainment.

For more information, go to myrockhampton.com.au or find the event on My Rockhampton's Facebook page.