Secret transcript published by mistake

16th Oct 2020 5:18 AM

 

A transcript containing evidence about the relationship between Premier Gladys Berejiklian and disgraced MP Daryl Maguire was accidentally made public on Thursday.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) published the transcript on its website in error about 4.45pm. It wasn't removed until about 5.18pm.

The transcript recorded evidence given by Mr Maguire during a closed session held by the commission to further examine the nature of Mr Maguire's relationship with the Premier.

It was not made public because it "trespasses on matters of considerable personal privacy".

The Chief Commissioner released an urgent suppression order on Thursday that said "any part of that version of transcript shall not be published, copied or described in any manner that may reveal the contents of same".

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been under pressure this week over her secret relationship. Picture: Jeremy Piper
The Premier's relationship with Mr Maguire was revealed on Monday when Ms Berejiklian appeared at the ICAC inquiry.

She has since had to defend her actions in not disclosing the relationship amid scrutiny over how much she knew about his business dealings.

 

 

