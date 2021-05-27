Security appointed to protect de Belin in comeback

NSWRL have taken an extraordinary step to protect Jack de Belin from anti-social behaviour ahead of his first game in three years.

Jack de Belin will be given his own personal security for his comeback to rugby league.

The NSWRL have decided to take the extraordinary step of providing extra security guards to protect the 30-year-old from anti-social behaviour.

The strategic decision has been made as NRL CEO Andrew Abdo also warned the governing body would come down hard on any vilification or unacceptable behaviour.

De Belin's first game in three seasons will be in the NSW Cup competition for the Dragons against Western Suburbs at Lidcombe Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Typically, it is the home team's - in this case Wests - responsibility to staff the venue.

However, given the obvious emotion surrounding de Belin's return, NSWRL CEO Dave Trodden confirmed steps were being taken to ensure the Dragons forward's comeback was conducted in the right spirit.

Those measures will also include the removal of any derogatory or offensive signs within the ground.

Jack de Belin has been appointed a security detail for his rugby league return. Picture: Brett Costello

"We're going to get extra security for the match,'' Trodden said.

"If anyone is planning offensive signs or anything like that, one of the requests we'll make with security is that those signs be removed.

"Everybody should be allowed to enjoy their Saturday at Lidcombe Oval whether they're spectators or players.

"And if anyone goes there with the intention of trying to disturb anyone's proper enjoyment of the day, we need to be ready to deal with that.

NSWRL CEO Dave Trodden confirmed there will be extra security at Lidcombe Oval. Picture: David Swift

"We've already had some preliminary chats to the Dragons about it.

"We haven't chatted to Wests, but we intend to do that because it's their home game.

"Ordinarily they (Wests) would be responsible for those things, but I think it's unfair of them for us to load them with all the additional responsibilities related to this game.''

E Group Security will patrol the match and managing director Sami Chamoun said de Belin would be afforded his own guards.

"Credit to the NSWRL for putting the safety of the players first, but also making sure footy fans can enjoy their experience," Chamoun said.

"We'll work with the NSWRL on any requirements they need, but most certainly we will appoint Jack (de Belin) with his own personal security.''

The decision to curb what could be a highly emotional fixture has been made after Abdo commented about the prospect of de Belin being verbally harangued by spectators.

"We will always support our players,'' Abdo said.

"Just like we'll support any of our players against vilification or bad behaviour that's not acceptable and he's no exception to that.''

