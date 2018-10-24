Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A security guard was assaulted with a pair of boots at a shopping centre in Ballina.
A security guard was assaulted with a pair of boots at a shopping centre in Ballina. JULIAN SMITH
Crime

Security guard assaulted with a pair of boots

24th Oct 2018 4:53 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

A SECURITY guard was assaulted at a Ballina shopping centre yesterday.

Police allege the security guard approached a 40-year-old man at Ballina Fair at 8am yesterday and had cause to ask him to leave the location.

Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond Police District said the man refused to do so, then swung a pair of boots he was holding in a round-house swing which struck the guard on the side of his head.

Police arrived and arrested the 40-year old.

At Ballina Police station he was charged with assault and intimidation. He will appear in Ballina Local Court in April. #BallinaCrime

assault ballina court crime editors picks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    premium_icon Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    Property VACANCY rates tighten to lowest range for first time in six years

    Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    premium_icon Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    News IN a council first, it proposed new legislation as part of contract

    CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    premium_icon CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    Business 'I am 72 years old... I don't know how much longer I can keep going'

    Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

    premium_icon Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

    Crime Hinterland stable hand facing charges of animal cruelty

    Local Partners