Security guard bitten, bloodied in alleged Malt House attack

ALLEGED ATTACK: A Warwick security guard was allegedly assaulted when he asked a patron to leave the Malt House in December last year.

ALLEGED ATTACK: A Warwick security guard was allegedly assaulted when he asked a patron to leave the Malt House in December last year. iunderhill

A MAN who allegedly scratched the eye and bit the arm of a security guard so hard it drew blood is on trial at the Warwick District Court, where he faces charges of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Dale Robert Randall pleaded not guilty when he faced court this morning.

A jury will decide whether evidence is sufficient to support the claims of Crown Prosecutor Benjamin Jackson that Mr Randall assaulted a security guard at the Malt House in Warwick on the evening of December 9 last year, while intoxicated with alcohol.

Mr Jackson said Mr Randall was not sufficiently provoked when he attacked Malual Mangar Ayuel after he asked Mr Randall to leave the venue on the grounds Mr Randall was intoxicated.

Called to the stand, Mr Ayuel described how he "screamed out in pain" when he was bitten by Mr Randall in a violent altercation on the top level of the Malt House.

"I feared for the safety of my life and myself," Mr Ayuel told the court.

"The pain was unbearable."

Referring to CCTV footage from the night, Mr Jackson said

the 48-year-old accused instigated an attack on Mr Ayuel in which he bit Mr Ayuel's arm hard enough to draw blood.

When asked how long the bite lasted, Mr Ayuel told the court it "felt like a while".

"This was a jaw tightened crush where he didn't want to release at all," he said.

Mr Randall also scratched the back of his neck and lower eyelid, Mr Jackson alleged.

After the altercation, police were called and Mr Ayuel was treated for injuries.

The jury is still to hear evidence from a number of witnesses, as well as medical professionals and police before reaching a final verdict on the matter.