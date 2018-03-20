Security guard kept QPS vest cause it was 'cool'

A FORMER Aurizon security guard found a protective body vest and fake capsicum spray on the side of the road and took it home.

He was busted with this property, along with a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamines when police raided his Gracemere home on his birthday.

Kody Ray Tweed pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing the items.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the vest was identified through an Id number as being a Queensland Police Service vest.

"He told police he found the vest on the side of the road 18 months prior," she said.

"He said he thought it was 'cool'."

Duty lawyer Matthew Heelan said the vest had no QPS markings and the spray bottle was a prop.

He said the glass pipe wasn't his, but admitted he knew it was in the house.

He was ordered to a three-month good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.