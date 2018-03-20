Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

Security guard kept QPS vest cause it was 'cool'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Mar 2018 4:10 PM

A FORMER Aurizon security guard found a protective body vest and fake capsicum spray on the side of the road and took it home.

He was busted with this property, along with a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamines when police raided his Gracemere home on his birthday.

Kody Ray Tweed pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing the items.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the vest was identified through an Id number as being a Queensland Police Service vest.

"He told police he found the vest on the side of the road 18 months prior," she said.

"He said he thought it was 'cool'."

Duty lawyer Matthew Heelan said the vest had no QPS markings and the spray bottle was a prop.

He said the glass pipe wasn't his, but admitted he knew it was in the house.

He was ordered to a three-month good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.

aurizon methamphetamines queensland police service rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Livingstone house prices surge in Dec quarter

Livingstone house prices surge in Dec quarter

News "Across the board from every agency I saw a lot more sold signs, we saw a lot more numbers in open houses.”

VIDEO PREVIEW: My First Year free with tomorrow's Bully

VIDEO PREVIEW: My First Year free with tomorrow's Bully

Community Don't miss out: Take a sneak peek at region's happy young faces

Safety debate rages for Rockhampton's rail level crossing

Safety debate rages for Rockhampton's rail level crossing

Politics Community opinion split on the contentious issue as pollies weigh in

GALLERY: Rocky celebrates after claiming Cup for first time

GALLERY: Rocky celebrates after claiming Cup for first time

Sport Two days of top racing in Reef 2 Beef inter-club series

  • 20th Mar 2018 5:46 PM

Local Partners