Security guards attacked at shopping centre

SHOCKING footage has emerged of a group of young thugs hurling abuse at Gold Coast shopping centre security guards before allegedly assaulting them.

The phone vision, uploaded to Facebook, shows the group, who appear to be teenagers, being walked out of Pacific Fair Shopping Centre by security officers.

A young girl then sets her sights on a female security guard and can be heard repeatedly screaming "what are you doing b****?".

The girl then pushes the security guard, escalating the situation, and a scuffle ensues.

A male guard watching on comes to his colleague's aid.

As the girl is taken to the ground her friends appear to begin swinging at the security officer.

The footage was uploaded with the caption "Get em boys".

A group of juveniles clash with security staff at Gold Coast shopping mall Pacific Fair in Broadbeach on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Picture: Facebook video

A Pacific Fair spokesman confirmed the incident occurred about 2.30pm Saturday.

"Three female and one male visitor to Pacific Fair were taken into custody by Queensland Police after assaulting several Pacific Fair guards," the spokesman alleged.

"The centre takes incidents involving customers and others very seriously and devotes significant resources to ensuring the safety of customers in our shopping centre.

"We note, however that the matter is now in the hands of the Queensland Police Service so we will lot be providing any further comment."

The Queensland Police Service said officers at Pacific Fair had been made aware of an incident and were following up inquiries.

However, a spokesperson could not provide further details.

