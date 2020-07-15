See if you are eligible for Rocky council’s $70 rates rebate

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council announced on Tuesday it would apply a $70 concession to the first rates notice this financial year in a bid to help landowners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020/21 budget was handed down this week, in what has been one of the toughest budgets for council to work through.

"A one-off $70 reduction to the first rates notice to be issued at the end of July 2020, will help relieve some of the financial pressure for those community members in need," the budget summary report read.

"For those better placed, the message is to support your local businesses and economy.

"Our businesses are doing it tough and now more than ever, we need to support them and buy local."

This mean 65 per cent of residents will pay less in rates or the same amount as they did in the 19/20 financial year.

This concession has cost council $1.6 million.

Council will grant the $70 rebate to those with a general rating category of:

•Category 1 - Commercial Industry

•Category 6 - Agricultural (Land used or intended to be used for non-residential rural, agricultural or farming purposes)

•Category 9 - Residential 1 (Land value $0 to $94,000, owner's principal place of residence)

•Category 10 - Residential 2 (Land value of $94,001 to $153,000, owner's principal place of residence)

•Category 11 - Residential 3 (Land value of $153,001 to $240,000, owner's principal place of residence)

•Category 12 - Residential 4 (Land value of $240,001 to $450,000, owner's principal place of residence)

•Category 13 - Residential 5 (Land value of more than $450,000, owner's principal place of residence)

•Category 21 - Strata (Residential - Land which is a lot in a community title scheme or residential group title, used as the owner's principle place of residence)

•Category 22 - Strata (Commercial/Industrial - Land which is a lot in a community title scheme or residential group title, which is used or intended to be used for commercial or industrial purposes)

This excludes properties with a land use code of 01 or 04 (vacant land).

The rating category must be effective as of July 1, 2020.

The rebate will be deducted from the rates notice issued for the period July 1 2020 to 31 December 31 2020 only.