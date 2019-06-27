See John Paul Young perform live in Rocky!

COUNTDOWN: John Paul Young and The Allstar Band The Vanda & Young Songbook will appear at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre this weekend.

WDRC

JOHN Paul Young and The Allstar Band, the Vanda and Young Songbook will be a concert experience like no other.

It'll celebrate the incredible song-writing duo's creations in Rockhampton tomorrow night, the songs that gave Australia its unique soundtrack during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980's and still to this day.

Hits written for John Paul Young, The Easybeats, AC/DC, Grace Jones, Ted Mulry, Vanda and Young's own studio unit "Flash and the Pan” will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre.

They'll have you dancing like it's 1979.

John Paul Young and The Allstar Band will travel you through the decades of mega hits and John's own behind the scenes stories about the songs and their making, at a time when music was king.

John Paul Young is one of the most iconic artists in Australian music, with over four million worldwide album sales and numerous awards which garnered him an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2009.

In 2012, John received an Order of Australia for his services to charity and the music industry.

From John's first release with Pasadena, in 1972, he then went on to become the unofficial co-presenter alongside Molly Meldrum on ABC TV's Countdown.

