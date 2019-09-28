See our hottest goss!

A new business has landed at Stockland Rockhampton.

A new business has landed at Stockland Rockhampton.

New Addition

STOCKLAND Rockhampton has welcomed Helen’s Beauty Nail & Spa, located next to Stefan.

The business will offer 50 per cent off nails and massage over the weekend.

Visit the team for more information.

Thank you, goodbye

THE owners of 3 in 1 Kitchen on Dean St in North Rockhampton have announced their last trading day will be on Friday.

After running the business for five years, they’ve decided to shift back to Sydney so they’re closer to family.

Music makes the people come together

SOME cute little youngsters visited residents of Benevolent Living recently for some “moosical” fun courtesy of Maggie Moo Music Rockhampton.

Youngsters visit residents of Benevolent Living.

Visit the Maggie Moo Music Rockhampton Facebook page to register for their next session.

Mullets Eat Free

THE inaugural Mullets Eat Free Day will be held at Burger Urge in Rockhampton on Monday, October 7 from 10am.

Your mullet ratio must be over 1.5 to score a free truffled bogan royale with any drink purchase.

Gelatissimo-mobile

ON September 20, Stockland Rockhampton and Gelatissimo thanked emergency service crews for their devotion to ensuring the safety of residents during the recent bushfires with free gelato.

Stockland Rockhampton and Gelatissimo have thanked emergency service crews for their efforts during the recent bushfires.

Thirty fire service workers attended the event.