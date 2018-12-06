Menu
Shenae Boto, Pheobe Acheson, and Chloe Whitney
Shenae Boto, Pheobe Acheson, and Chloe Whitney Nathan Tinney
See pictures from the Carinity Education formal

6th Dec 2018 7:57 AM
SENIOR students from Carinity Education gathered at the Glenmore Homestead on the 15th of November to celebrate their formal.

With their families and school staff, graduating students walked the red carpet and celebrated the end of their high school life.

Mackenzie Hawkes
Mackenzie Hawkes Nathan Tinney

Red's, black and blush tones proved popular among the ladies, with the guys choosing blues, greys and tan for their suits.

Alysha Goltz
Alysha Goltz Nathan Tinney

