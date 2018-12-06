See pictures from the Carinity Education formal
SENIOR students from Carinity Education gathered at the Glenmore Homestead on the 15th of November to celebrate their formal.
With their families and school staff, graduating students walked the red carpet and celebrated the end of their high school life.
Red's, black and blush tones proved popular among the ladies, with the guys choosing blues, greys and tan for their suits.
