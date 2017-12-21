Menu
See the amazing light of the Summer Solstice tomorrow

A guide holds a coloured disco ball at the Capricorn Caves during the summer solstice.
A guide holds a coloured disco ball at the Capricorn Caves during the summer solstice. Chris Ison ROK221215csolstice6
vanessa jarrett
by

AS CHRISTMAS approaches, for the staff of Capricorn Caves it means something else exciting is coming too - the Summer Solstice Light Spectacle.

Rockhampton is famous for sitting on top of the Tropic of Capricorn, the southernmost latitude where the sun can be seen directly overhead. Because of this, on the longest day of the year, today, a natural occurrence where the sun lines up directly along the Tropic of Capricorn.

Around midday, a powerful beam of sunlight is concentrated into the Capricorn Caves.

Staff at The Capricorn Caves use tools like disco balls, coloured materials and the concentration of the beam to have fun with the Solstice and entertain those on tours.

The Summer Solstice is celebrating on a much larger scale across the world as 12,000 visitors to watch the sunrise at Stonehenge in England. In the past, Capricorn Caves has had international visitors come and perform ceremonies, recharge crystals or kiss under the 'beam of eternity'.

One year, Capricorn Caves even hosted a Summer Solstice wedding. The bride wore sequinned dress which sparkled and lit up the cave magically.

Capricorn Caves is also hosting a number of tours these school holidays.

There is Cathedral Caves Tours for young and old, Family Adventure Tours, a two hour climbing, squeezing and crawling trek, and a Fossil Tour discovering the fossils of ancient creatures and lifesize reconstructions of prehistoric beasts. Climbing wall also available upon request.

For times and prices visit www.capricorncaves.com.au

