See the best moments from this year’s Pinefest celebrations

CAMILLE Gallias took the win as this year’s Yeppoon Lions Pinefest Ambassador and Charity Ambassador in her stride. It also marked the beginning of an amazing Pinefest Under the Stars.

Camille raised funds for the Great Barrier Reef Foundation and Yeppoon Lions and while the quest is now over, Camille plans to continue the journey of protecting the reef and oceans.

Her love affair with the water began as a child when learning to swim. Four years ago when she followed in her parent’s footsteps and learnt to sail, her love of the ocean became a passion.

“I am happiest on the ocean, I just love it and I want to see it protected,” Camille said.

“I am really happy with the funds I raised for the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, it is just one small step in making a huge difference.”

The Friday night Yeppoon Lions Pinefest Ball held at Swan Park was a success with over 200 people joining the celebrations.

Yeppoon Foreshore came alive with activity on Saturday with street stalls and a full line-up of entertainment leading up to the popular The Real Group Pinefest Street Parade.

Thousands of people lined the street for the new route up Normanby St before turning up Anzac Parade to see the floats sparkling and twinkling under the stars before the Grand Finale Keppel Bay Sailing Club Fireworks Spectacular lit up the sky.

Tropical Pinefest chairman Nigel Hutton said the family friendly celebrations were a welcome addition to the Capricorn Coasts calendar.

“Our three Pinefest Ambassador Quest entrants raised over $29,000 collectively,” Cr Hutton said.

“I would also like to thank all our wonderful sponsors … and … to everyone who came along and enjoyed the celebrations.”