Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
See the list: 41 people in court today

Maddelin McCosker
by
9th Aug 2019 8:15 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 41 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Bennetts, Trevor John 1 9:00AM
  • Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 9:00AM
  • Bloxsom, Benjamin Peter 1 9:00AM
  • Brady, Kevin Patrick 2 9:00AM
  • Broom, Robert Copeland 1 9:00AM
  • Close, Cheyanne Rose, Ms 1 9:00AM
  • Cockroft, Tracey Lee 1 9:00AM
  • Donnollan, Wayne John 1 8:30AM
  • Durand, Audric 1 9:00AM
  • Dyball-Mclellan, Lachlan, Mr 3 10:30AM
  • Eliott, Melissa Ann, Mrs 3 10:00AM
  • Feuerstoss, Alan Greg 1 9:00AM
  • Fielding, Anthony David 1 2:00PM
  • Francis, Levi Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Ghilotti, Shannon Paul 3 10:30AM
  • Gooda, Judith Linda 1 2:00PM
  • Graham, Jason Neil 1 8:30AM
  • Hardwick, Michelle Lisa 1 9:00AM
  • Johnson, Alisha Estelle Leanne 1 9:00AM
  • Johnson, Alisha Estelle Leanne, Miss 1 9:00AM
  • Jones, Brent Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Lawton, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Malcolm, Tammy Lee 1 9:00AM
  • Miller, Desanya Rose, Miss 2 9:00AM
  • Nuss, William Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Parsons, Ross Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Payne, Dylan Lachlan, Mr 3 10:30AM
  • Peterson, Jarrad James, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Petith, Simon Joseph 1 8:30AM
  • Powell, Shane Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Ramm, Adam Clifford 1 9:00AM
  • Rankin, Beverley Jean 1 9:00AM
  • Riley-Wilson, Zachary Elijah, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Smithers, Malachi, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Thompson, Ivan Peter 1 9:00AM
  • Walker, Cassie-Jo, Miss 1 9:00AM
  • Watts, Beau James, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Weeding, Adriene Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
  • Wildman, Wayne Joel, Mr 3 10:00AM
  • Williams, Karry Joyce 1 9:00AM
  • Zavazal, Shanna Jann, Miss 1 9:00AM
