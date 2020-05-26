See the list of CQ pubs open for 10 person dining

THE CRISP taste of a freshly-poured beer is something Berserker Tavern manager Shawn Noyes has dreamt of for nearly two months.

After shutting the venue’s doors due to public health orders in late-March, both he and his team today make their much-anticipated return.

“We’re very excited. We’ve been busy getting set up and preparing all our social distancing and cleaning procedures to make sure we’re ready to go and customer friendly,” he said.

Mr Noyes said there was an increased focus on safety for customers and staff, including spaced tables and reduced capacity.

“We’re also looking at contactless and cashless experiences as well, where customers can view our menu and then order and pay from their phone,” he said.

“All our staff, they’re temperature checked at the start of their shifts too.”

It seems all the challenging times staff members faced during shutdown are all but a distant memory.

“My team, they’re champing at the bit to get back to work. We are a locals venue so they’re looking forward to hearing everyone’s stories. “

To celebrate the reopening, owners Australian Venue Co are offering a pub takeover package, where 10 people can reserve the entire venue for a two-hour private session.

“We’re opening from 11.30am until 9pm, we have seating for two hour blocks so those 10 people can book and enjoy a really nice experience,” Mr Noyes said.

The venue’s reopening has its regulars delighted, Mr Noyes said, adding the first to book in for dinner were two long-time customers.

“It’s great. A lot of my regulars have sent me text messages saying they are very excited to come back have a parmy and a pot.”

Despite stage two of eased restrictions being not too far off, Mr Noyes is happy focusing on the present.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. We’re just following what we need to do in order to ensure our venue operates safely for the time being.”

Bookings are required and can be made by contacting 07 3051 7668.