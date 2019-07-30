See the new breast screen equipment which will save lives!

GREAT NEWS: CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson joins Breast Screen Rockhampton's Roxanne Hodda and Siemens Healthineers' Peter Linskey to unveil their latest equipment.

GREAT NEWS: CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson joins Breast Screen Rockhampton's Roxanne Hodda and Siemens Healthineers' Peter Linskey to unveil their latest equipment. Jann Houley

LIVES are saved every day in Rockhampton's BreastScreen facility, which opens its doors to about 360 women on a weekly basis.

A major step forward came yesterday when CQ Health unveiled their latest mammography machine, which was acquired after a six-month procurement process.

CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson joined Peter Linskey from Siemens Healthineers and Roxanne Hodda from BreastScreen Rockhampton to unveil their latest equipment, which offers breast screening and conducts biopsies.

Using the latest state-of-the-art technology with greater image quality, the machine gives women a more comfortable experience while their breasts are screened or given biopsies.

It will be used for women who are called back for diagnostic purposes or to conduct a biopsy.

In the Central Queensland region, there are 12,000-13,000 breast screenings a year and about 700-800 women are called back for further attention.

Ms Hodda said the BreastScreen team was committed to saving the lives of Central Queensland women to "reduce the impact of breast cancer”.

"We now have the gold standard in technology that's going to assist us to diagnose women who have breast cancer faster, more comfortably, less painfully,” she said.

Mr Linskey said the new machine was great news for the region.

"Siemens Healthineers are proud to partner with CQ Health,” he said.

"The revelation focuses on precision medicine to bring better outcomes to the clients.”

Mr Williamson acknowledged the efforts of BreastScreen staff on a daily basis.