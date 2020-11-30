SEE THE PHOTOS: Rugby league stars fish at Awoonga
FRESH from an impressive 2020 NRL season, two rugby league stars visited the Gladstone region last weekend for some rest and relaxation.
Canberra Raiders players Curtis Scott and 2020 Dally M medallist Jack Wighton were photographed fishing at Lake Awoonga by Gladstone Fly and Sport Fishing.
READ MORE: The burning off-season question at your NRL club
READ MORE: Buzz: Gould’s ‘nonsense’ disrespects brilliant Storm
The pair travelled here and linked up with a local fishing charter company before departing on Sunday morning for Hervey Bay and more fishing action.
Scott and Wighton are on an eight-day trip around regional Queensland, fishing the most popular sports and reeling in some monster catches.
The day they spent on Lake Awoonga was supposed to be a travel day for the pair, however, we are sure they are glad they stopped in with fish like these.
Gladstone Area Water Board and Gladstone Fly and Sport Fishing were approached for comment.
READ MORE: Buzz’s top 50: New No. 1 as fresh faces rule
READ MORE: NSW admits coach made giant blunder