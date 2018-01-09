See what Aussie TV's star couple is doing in Yeppoon

FAMILY TIME: Husband and wife actors/models Ben Winspear and Marta Dusseldorp enjoyed three days on the Capricorn Coast.

FAMILY TIME: Husband and wife actors/models Ben Winspear and Marta Dusseldorp enjoyed three days on the Capricorn Coast.

By Mary Carroll,

Capricorn Enterprise CEO

Ben Winspear modelling Brando-Classic men's footwear at Byfield.

MARTA Dusseldorp and Ben Winspear, husband and wife actors and stars of the recently acclaimed Scenes from a Marriage at QPAC Theatre in Brisbane, have enjoyed three fun-filled days on the Capricorn Coast with their two young daughters.

Winspear was the main talent for a photographic fashion shoot for Brando Classic Men's Footwear, with Byfield providing the perfect backdrop for the 2018 autumn/winter collection.

Dusseldorp is best known for her leading role as ABC television's Janet King in Crownies and her role in the telemovie series Jack Irish and A Place Called Home.

The family was hosted last week by Capricorn Enterprise in partnership with recently launched local agency Around the Corner Creative (Stylist Penny Hunt and Photographer Naomi Pelletier) in a collaborative effort to promote our destination as a diverse landscape for fashion shoots as well as reaching a new potential tourism audience via Dusseldorp's social media followers.

Her first Instagram post of the view of Yeppoon from the Villa Mar Colina Penthouse balcony received more than 600 likes in the first 12 hours, which demonstrates the effectiveness of using key influencers to reach a new audience.

During their stay, the couple and their daughters enjoyed a day on Great Keppel Island (with special thanks to Great Keppel Island Hideaway), loved the Banana beef and local seafood at the Waterline Restaurant Keppel Bay Marina, wandered through our cafes and shops, enjoyed the Koorana Crocodile Farm then spent their last evening with new friends at Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant.

The family was very grateful for an opportunity to enjoy a private holiday together in our beautiful destination.

Don't miss tomorrow' bumper edition of the Capricorn Coast Mirror.