See what winning Wolverines have planned for next season

GRAND ACHIEVEMENT: Rockhampton Wolverines defensive captain Jacob Borich with his dad and coach Matthew Borich after the team’s brilliant win in the North Queensland Gridiron League grand final. Picture: Pam McKay.

GRIDIRON: The Rockhampton Wolverines believe their grand final glory will foster the growth of gridiron in Central Queensland.

Fresh from their comprehensive victory in the North Queensland League decider at the weekend, the club is planning big things for next season.

The Wolverines completed a brilliant debut season, beating the Cairns Falcons 26-nil to be crowned the 2020 Reef Bowl champions.

About 1000 fans turned out to cheer the team home at Browne Park.

Victorious coach Matthew Borich said the Wolverines had been embraced by the locals.

“The crowd was unbelievable. It was just fantastic and we can’t thank them enough,” he said.

“We had a lot of good support this year. People we didn’t even know came out and said ‘I’m an American football fan’.”

Borich was pleased that he and his coaching staff had helped meld a group of athletes from different codes into a champion gridiron outfit.

The Rockhampton Wolverines celebrate their first touchdown in their 26-nil grand final win over the Cairns Falcons at Browne Park. Picture: Allan Reinikka

And he was quick to congratulate the players for buying in so passionately.

“We’ve got a lot of good athletes from basketball, soccer, union, league, AFL. They didn’t know how to play American football but they were really good athletes.

“I had some good coaching behind me with guys like Ben Stokes and Tyler Kelly.

“The taught the guys how to play the game and the guys really soaked it up.

“They learned, they’re still learning and next year we should be pretty tough too.”

Borich said Saturday’s grand final win meant the Wolverines were going to “springboard” into next year.

“We are looking at starting a women’s team next year and possibly having two men’s teams,” he said.

“We’re expanding, we’ve got a lot of interest.

“Our oldest guy is 49, we’ve got a few in the 40s, a few in the 30s and a couple of 20-year-olds.

“There’s a range of ages and experience and we’re happy to talk to anyone that’s interested.”