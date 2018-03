See what's on around the grounds this weekend

Riders will hit the track for the CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels tonight.

Motocross

9.30am Saturday and Sunday: Reef 2 Beef inter-club motocross series; racing at Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's Coastal MX Track at Yeppoon on Saturday.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club's Six Mile Raceway on Sunday

Cricket

10am Saturday: Frenchville Sports Club A-grade premiership grand final, Gracemere v Frenchville, game one of three-game finals series, Rockhampton Cricket Ground, FSCO 2

Noon Saturday: Second grade, qualifying final, Frenchville v Gracemere, RCG 3

10am Sunday: Third grade, qualifying final, Frenchville v Grammar, FSCO 2

10am Sunday: Fourth grade, qualifying final, Norths v Brothers, RCG 3

Horse racing

10am Saturday: St Patrick's Race Day at Callaghan Park, Rockhampton; first race jumps at 11.58am

Hockey

Week 2 fixtures to be played at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades

3.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Gladstone Souths

5.15pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks

6.40pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs

8.05pm Saturday: A1 men, Southern Suburbs v Park Avenue Brothers

Games to be played at Gladstone's Rigby Park

4.30pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Meteors

5.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Sparks

Rugby Capricornia

3.30pm Saturday: Gladstone v Colts, Victoria Park

5pm Saturday: Brothers v Frenchville, Victoria Park

7pm Saturday: Biloela v Dawson Valley, Biloela

Cycling

4.30pm Saturday: CQ University Rockhampton Cup on Wheels, Kenrick Tucker Velodrome

Mountain biking

5pm Saturday: Rockhampton Mountain Bike three-hour day/night cross country, Seeonee Park

FFA Cup

7pm Saturday: Southside United v Clinton, Jardine Park

7pm Saturday: Bluebirds v Capricorn Coast at Webber Park

Women's Knockout Cup (football)

5pm Saturday: Gracemere Redbacks v Central, Jardine Park

5pm Saturday: Blulebirds v Gladstone United, Webber Park

Rocky Rugby League

6pm Saturday: Emu Park v Woorabinda, Bicentennial Oval

7pm Saturday: Gladstone Brothers v Rockhampton Brothers, Gladstone Brothers Junior Fields

3pm Sunday: Fitzroy v Biloela, Saleyards Park

3pm Sunday: Yeppoon v Norths, Webb Park

3pm Sunday: Tannum v Valleys, Tannum Sands

Intrust Super Cup

7pm Saturday: Intrust Super Cup, Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras v Norths Devils, Browne Park