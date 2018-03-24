See what's on around the sporting grounds this weekend
AFL Capricornia
Frenchville Sports Club Pre-Season Challenge, Stenlake Park
Women: 9.15am: Brothers/Glenmore v Yeppoon; 10.30am: BITS/Gladstone v Panthers; 11.20am: Panthers v Brothers/Glenmore; noon: Yeppoon v BITS/Gladstone; 2.25pm: Grand final
Men: 10.15am: Brothers v Panthers; 11.20am: Glenmore v Yeppoon; 12.25pm: BITS v Glenmore; 1.30pm: Gladstone v Panthers; 3.20pm: Gladstone v Brothers; 4.15pm: Yeppoon v BITS
Cricket
10am Saturday: Game 2 of the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade premiership grand final series, Gracemere v Frenchville, Rockhampton Cricket Ground
10am Sunday: Game 3 of grand final series (if required)
Rugby Capricornia
4pm Saturday: Brothers v Dawson Valley Drovers, Victoria Park
4pm Saturday: Colts v Cap Coast (Challenge Cup match), T.A. Nutley Field
4pm Saturday: Frenchville v Biloela, Ryan Park
CQ Hockey League
Games at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades
3.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Sparks v Park Avenue Brothers
5.15pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Meteors
6.40pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks
8.05pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs
Games at Gladstone's Rigby Park
4.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Park Avenue Brothers
5.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Meteors
Intrust Super Cup
6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras v Mackay Cutters, BB Print Stadium, Mackay
Rocky Rugby League
6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers v Tannum Sands, Victoria Park
7pm Saturday: Biloela v Gladstone Brothers, Biloela
7pm Saturday: Norths v Emu Park, Browne Park
3pm Sunday, Woorabinda v Fitzroys, Woorabinda
3pm Sunday: Valleys v Yeppoon, Valleys
Rodeo
7pm Saturday: Round 2 of the Top Guns series, Great Western Hotel
Mountain biking
7am Sunday: Round 1 of the 2018 Giant CQ Gravity Enduro Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve
Triathlon
9am Sunday: Fitzroy Frogs Welcome to Triathlon coaching session for five- to 12-year-olds, Cooee Bay pool
Netball
9am Sunday: Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws junior clinic, Jardine Park
POSTPONED
Football CQ Women's Knockout Final, FFA Cup zone qualifying final and Round 1 of CQ Premier League Division 1 and 2 have all been postponed