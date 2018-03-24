See what's on around the sporting grounds this weekend

Teams will play Round 3 of the Rugby Capricornia competition today.

Teams will play Round 3 of the Rugby Capricornia competition today. Allan Reinikka ROK170318arugby1

AFL Capricornia

Frenchville Sports Club Pre-Season Challenge, Stenlake Park

Women: 9.15am: Brothers/Glenmore v Yeppoon; 10.30am: BITS/Gladstone v Panthers; 11.20am: Panthers v Brothers/Glenmore; noon: Yeppoon v BITS/Gladstone; 2.25pm: Grand final

Men: 10.15am: Brothers v Panthers; 11.20am: Glenmore v Yeppoon; 12.25pm: BITS v Glenmore; 1.30pm: Gladstone v Panthers; 3.20pm: Gladstone v Brothers; 4.15pm: Yeppoon v BITS

Cricket

10am Saturday: Game 2 of the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade premiership grand final series, Gracemere v Frenchville, Rockhampton Cricket Ground

10am Sunday: Game 3 of grand final series (if required)

Rugby Capricornia

4pm Saturday: Brothers v Dawson Valley Drovers, Victoria Park

4pm Saturday: Colts v Cap Coast (Challenge Cup match), T.A. Nutley Field

4pm Saturday: Frenchville v Biloela, Ryan Park

CQ Hockey League

Games at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades

3.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Sparks v Park Avenue Brothers

5.15pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Meteors

6.40pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks

8.05pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs

Games at Gladstone's Rigby Park

4.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Park Avenue Brothers

5.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Meteors

Intrust Super Cup

6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras v Mackay Cutters, BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Rocky Rugby League

6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers v Tannum Sands, Victoria Park

7pm Saturday: Biloela v Gladstone Brothers, Biloela

7pm Saturday: Norths v Emu Park, Browne Park

3pm Sunday, Woorabinda v Fitzroys, Woorabinda

3pm Sunday: Valleys v Yeppoon, Valleys

Rodeo

7pm Saturday: Round 2 of the Top Guns series, Great Western Hotel

Mountain biking

7am Sunday: Round 1 of the 2018 Giant CQ Gravity Enduro Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve

Triathlon

9am Sunday: Fitzroy Frogs Welcome to Triathlon coaching session for five- to 12-year-olds, Cooee Bay pool

Netball

9am Sunday: Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws junior clinic, Jardine Park

POSTPONED

Football CQ Women's Knockout Final, FFA Cup zone qualifying final and Round 1 of CQ Premier League Division 1 and 2 have all been postponed