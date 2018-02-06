See which Broncos players will take on the Capras in CQ

Todd Murphy will line up with the Brisbane Broncos for this weekend's trial game against the CQ Capras.

DAN PELED

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Brisbane Broncos have named their team for this weekend's trial game against the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras.

Clever halves Todd Murphy and Shaun Nona will lead the young side around in the match, which will kick off at 6pm on Saturday at the Theodore Showgrounds.

The Capras squad is expected to be named at tomorrow's weekly press conference.

Coach Kim Williams has already indicated that the Capras' newest recruit, NRL star Dave Taylor, will not play against his former club this weekend.

Hundreds of people are expected to descend on the Central Queensland town for the trial, which will cap a full day of rugby league action which starts with a coaching clinic at 9am.

The Capras under-20s will play a curtain raiser against the Central Highlands rep team at 3.30pm.

Admission is $10 (13 years plus) after 11am and $5 before 11am, and tickets are available at the gate.

The Broncos team is: Jamayne Isaako, Corey Allan, Tom Opacic, Gehamat Shibasaki, Moses Pangai, Todd Murphy, Shaun Nona, George Fai, Jake Turpin, Payne Haas, Salesi Funaki, Andre Savelio, Patrick Mago. Interchange: Gerome Burns, David Fifita, Thomas Flegler, Patrick Carrigan, Myles Taueli, Keenan Palasia, Eddie Blacker, Kotoni Staggs