See who’s in Capras women’s team for first trial

EXPERIENCE: Mariah Storch, pictured playing for the Brisbane Broncos, will line up with the CQ Capras women’s team for their trial in Rockhampton on Saturday. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

RUGBY LEAGUE: Brisbane Broncos star Mariah Storch will bolster the CQ Capras women’s ranks in their first outing this weekend.

The NRLW premiership winner was named in the 21-strong squad for Saturday’s trial game against Souths Logan Magpies at Browne Park.

It will be the curtain raiser to the pre-season trial between the CQ Capras and a Brisbane Broncos side that includes Darius Boyd, Jack Bird and Andrew McCullough.

Capras women’s coach Amanda Ohl said she was keen to see her players in game mode in the countdown to the first QRLW competition, which kicks off in mid-March.

Capras women’s coach Amanda Ohl: “I’m going to give all the girls who are available an opportunity this weekend.”

The Capras will be without fellow Broncos players Chelsea Baker and Tamika Upton who this weekend are playing in the Nines tournament in Perth.

Ohl said she would be looking to Storch and the likes of Kailin Rogers to lead the way.

“I’m going to give all the girls who are available an opportunity this weekend,” she said.

“It will be about just getting the girls knowing each other and creating some cohesion.

“It will be the first test for a few girls who are fighting for a position on the field.

“There are still a few positions to nut out so we’ll see who performs well and who doesn’t.”

Ohl said the fleet-footed Capras would look to move the Magpies around.

“They’re going to be big and strong and we’re fast and agile,” she said.

“We’re going to have to utilise our speed. That’s definitely going to be one of our strengths this year – right across the park we’ve got a lot of speed.

“Our halves are going to have to ensure the girls get to the right points of the field at the right time and we have to stick to our game plan.”

Jess Powell will line up with the CQ Capras on Saturday.

Vassa Hunter and Reeghyan Beardmore will start in the halves, but Tashina Ketchup and Abbey Templeman will also get a shot in the attacking roles.

Ohl said she had not seen much of the Magpies in action but recognised a few names in their line-up.

Ohl said she had every confidence in the ability of her players, it was just about them putting it together on the night.

She said they were ready to embrace the momentous occasion.

“I think the girls are not so much nervous, just excited,” she said.

“They can’t wait. This opportunity for some of them has been a long time coming.

“I know it will be a pretty proud moment for those girls who will run out in front of what I hope will be a big home crowd.

“I’m starting to get nervous, I’m not going to lie, but like the girls I just want to get on the field and start playing some footy.

“If every individual does their job, we should be right.”

The women’s game is at 5pm; the Capras versus Broncos game at 7pm.