See who's in the CQ Capras under-20s extended squad

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras under-20s coach Damien Seibold has named an extended 42-man squad following weekend trials in Rockhampton.

More than 100 players from across the state took part in the trials, looking to secure a place in either the Capras 18s or 20s squads for the 2019 season.

Seibold said he was impressed with what he saw from the contenders in both age groups.

"There were some guys we expected were going to stand out and they certainly did, but there were also a few who came from nowhere and really impressed us,” he said.

"There were solid performers across the park; there were some big forwards that we've discovered and plenty of good halves running around as well as some talented outside backs.

"That is definitely going to provide both squads with a lot more depth next year.”

Seibold named an extended squad because work, relocation or other commitments generally meant a dozen players had withdrawn by early in the New Year.

He said he was excited for the 2019 season, given a number of players had experienced the rigours of a full season in the inaugural year of the Hastings Deering Colts competition in 2018.

"Out of this squad, 24 were involved this year although we're expecting a couple of those guys to be full-time in the top squad next year,” Seibold said.

"We learnt a lot this year. The players now know what to expect and it's a little less of the unknown for them.”

The 20s squad will start doing strength work in the gym for about a month from late October.

They will then move into skills and conditioning before breaking for Christmas.

The CQ Capras 18s squad will be named tomorrow.

CAPRAS U20 EXTENDED SQUAD