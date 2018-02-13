New project to produce 100 million seedlings in two years

WORK STARTED: The new vegetable seedlings operation at Southbrook by Boomaroo Nurseries has started construction, with the company hoping to open early next year.

THE Toowoomba region's newest and most advanced seedling operation will supply more than 100 million vegetable plants to the east coast market within the first two years.

Construction work is in full swing at the new Boomaroo Nurseries intensive horticulture project in Southbrook, marking the Victorian company's full expansion into Queensland.

Based on 14 hectares, the new climate-controlled project will grow seedlings for lettuce, celery, brassicas, Asian vegetables, leafy greens and fruiting crops such as tomatoes, chillies and capsicums.

From there, the plants would be on-sold to farmers across Australia.

Managing director Eric Jacometti said the Southbrook operation would be one of the most advanced of its kind in the world.

"Fully automated greenhouses will become increasingly more important for the development of sustainable business practices in the region by providing a consistent supply of quality plants to local growers and consumers," he said.

"The no-touch growing system Boomaroo Nurseries designed in Southbrook will have state-of-the-art germination chambers, automated loading benches, fibre optics, and tailor-made software and machinery."

Toowoomba-based Newlands Group is in charge of civil construction for the project.

Mr Jacometti said the company hoped to increase its Toowoomba workforce next year.

"We will be extending our existing staff in areas that are appropriate to the skills and expertise that we require as a state-of-the-art vegetable seedling and the Greenlife nursery," he said.

"In addition to the employment opportunities we've provided the local community throughout the construction process, Boomaroo is currently looking to find local experts to expand its growing team and sales staff in Queensland.

The project has been subject of debate within the Toowoomba Regional Council regarding infrastructure charges, with councillors split on whether the giant greenhouses constituted gross floor area.

Mr Jacometti said he respected the council following a process to determine the exact charges.

"Both parties may have to negotiate a difference of opinion regarding the classification of greenhouses within the building code, and whilst we understand there could be some ambiguity in this process, Boomaroo ultimately respects the Council's process to reach their decision," he said.