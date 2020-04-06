Menu
Fraser Coast Jobs Expo - Job seeker Storme Odem. Photo: Cody Fox
Careers

SEEK finds new job vacancies in Rockhampton and Keppel

Zara Gilbert
6th Apr 2020 11:41 AM
Despite the severe impact COVID-19 has had on the nation’s workforce, hundreds of new job vacancies continue to be advertised in the Rockhampton and Keppel region.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said online employment agency SEEK has advised there were 125 new jobs currently available in the local community.

“This is an unprecedented time for the people in the Rockhampton and Keppel and particularly those out of work,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“These positions offer some hope in what is a very challenging time for all Queenslanders,” he said.

According to SEEK, new jobs are across a range of sectors, including:

  • Businesses and government departments that are scaling up their call centres in response to a rapid increase in customer and social needs, which is creating jobs for call centre operators, customer care staff, data entry and call centre managers
  • Aged care workers; this includes roles as drivers, cooks and nurses particularly aged care and general medical, as well as pharmacists,
  • Skills in software development and cyber security as businesses adjust to remote working practices
  • ‘Essential services’ retail for shelf stackers, supply chain managers, warehousing supervisors and people in distribution such a truck drivers
  • Delivery drivers needed to help cafes and restaurants deliver to customers
  • Nannies and tutors, as parents and carers who now need to work from home look for additional support at home with care and education
