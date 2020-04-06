SEEK finds new job vacancies in Rockhampton and Keppel

Despite the severe impact COVID-19 has had on the nation’s workforce, hundreds of new job vacancies continue to be advertised in the Rockhampton and Keppel region.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said online employment agency SEEK has advised there were 125 new jobs currently available in the local community.

“This is an unprecedented time for the people in the Rockhampton and Keppel and particularly those out of work,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“These positions offer some hope in what is a very challenging time for all Queenslanders,” he said.

According to SEEK, new jobs are across a range of sectors, including: