Seeking support was 'life-changing' for CQ parents

GRACEMERE residents Tania and Jason Gregory have spent the last decade raising two young boys with disabilities.

Over the past months, the Gregory's have received much needed help for Hayden, 10, and Matthew, 7, through their NDIS package, including in-house support from Anglicare Central Queensland.

"A friend referred me to Anglicare and it has been the best decision our family has made,” Tania said.

"Living with children with a disability can often be an exhausting task but life is becoming much easier with the support of an organisation that listens and responds.

"I have found through the constant communications with Anglicare, along with the consistency and regularity of support, has provided hope and opportunity for not only the boys, but Jason and I as well.”

It was early in Hayden's life when Mr and Mrs Gregory realised that their precious child had a number of social quirks that added to his distinctive personality.

"From three weeks old, I knew something was different with Hayden,” Tania said.

"He screamed when he was undressed, startled at every noise from opening a can of coke to closing a cupboard door, and was wearing gloves on his little hands daily for comfort.

Hayden was later diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum.

Even from a young age, his mum says his mind operated in a strict way and any diversion from pre-defined boundaries would throw his tiny world into a spin.

"Changing rules and routine is the most difficult as he needs to process them in his mind before accepting. He depends upon his routines and the challenge is teaching him to reset his mind,” she said.

"We are currently working with Hayden on Aussie phrases and sarcasm as he takes things very literally, for example, ensuring he understands that 'stone the crows' isn't causing any harm to the backyard birds.”'

Hayden's younger brother Matthew was born with Down syndrome and is unable to speak.

Medical staff performed tests immediately after Matthew was born with a swollen stomach, a symptom of transient leukaemia, and at 10 weeks old, chemotherapy began.

After years of relying on themselves and their immediate family for support, the Gregorys finally reached out to Anglicare.

Now, support workers, Michael, Arianda and Jaiden visit each week to support Matthew and Hayden, including playing outdoors or watching cartoons.

"Each support worker acknowledges the different needs of the boys,” Tania said.

"They all just connect and as a mother, it is such a delight and a relief.”

Transition to the NDIS didn't come without challenges for Tania and her family but with the help of the Anglicare Central Queensland Lifestyle Support team they can now live their best lives.

Anglicare Central Queensland invites anyone living with disability to speak to their team about individualised support and services.

Contact them on 4937 5300.