Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Anthony Seibold has been forced to hire lawyers and called in police to investigate slanderous posts about the embattled doing the rounds on social media.
Anthony Seibold has been forced to hire lawyers and called in police to investigate slanderous posts about the embattled doing the rounds on social media.
News

Coach calls police over vicious online rumours

by Phil Rothfield, Sports Editor-at-large
11th Aug 2020 6:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Embattled Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has called in police to investigate slanderous posts on social media about his personal life.

Seibold has hired Brisbane legal firm Howden Saggers, who issued the following statement on Tuesday night, confirming police action.

"This statement is to address the allegations which have been recently made in relation to Brisbane Broncos Coach, Anthony Seibold in the last twenty-four hours," it read.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has engaged lawyers. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has engaged lawyers. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"Due to the allegations which have circulated online and in other forums, Mr. Seibold has engaged Dave Garratt of Howden Saggers Lawyers to act on his behalf.

"At the appropriate time, this matter will be reported to the Queensland Police Service and other appropriate authorities for their consideration.

"Given the nature of these matters both personal and legal, no further comment will be made until such time as it has been considered by the Queensland Police Service and other appropriate authorities."

Seibold is living in his home in Brisbane for two weeks in isolation.

He stayed in Sydney after the Broncos' game against South Sydney last Friday night to attend to an urgent family matter.

Originally published as Seibold calls police over vicious rumours

anthony seibold brisbane broncos police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s new election candidate wants to legalise marijuana

        Premium Content Rocky’s new election candidate wants to legalise marijuana

        News Laura Barnard believes the time is right for Rockhampton to seriously discuss legalising cannabis.

        • 11th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
        Addict can’t stay away from meth in prison or while on bail

        Premium Content Addict can’t stay away from meth in prison or while on bail

        News A drug addict is back in jail after breaching bail for unlawful escape from custody...

        • 11th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
        Serial offender dumped hire car on side of highway

        Premium Content Serial offender dumped hire car on side of highway

        News He was already on bail for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation...

        Bank seeks to scoop up ‘stranded’ CQ customers

        Premium Content Bank seeks to scoop up ‘stranded’ CQ customers

        News This week, Auswide Bank said it “welcomed the opportunity to support MyState Bank...