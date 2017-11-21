Menu
Seibold excited to take on the Capricorn Claws

NEW CHALLENGE: Rockhampton's Zoe Seibold is looking forward to taking the reins as coach at the Capricorn Claws. Chris Ison ROK181117cnetball1
Pam McKay
by

NETBALL: Zoe Seibold played for the Capricorn Claws in 2011. Now she is set for a new role with the Queensland State Netball League team, appointed head coach for the 2018 season.

Seibold has a long association with netball, and first started playing the game as a nine-year-old.

A talented goal defender, she soon discovered she also had a knack for coaching.

It's an aspect of her sporting career she is keen to develop and her new role with the Claws offers an ideal opportunity for that.

Seibold said she was "over the moon” when she got word of her appointment.

"It's very exciting. I'm keen for this chance to advance my coaching skills,” she said.

"It's going to be a new challenge but it's one that I'm ready for.

"I've been involved with coaching for quite a few years now.

"I have coached minis through to juniors and most recently Brothers Fuchsia in the senior A competition for the past two years.

”I really enjoy being in a team environment. Seeing players improve gives me real satisfaction and seeing them enjoy their netball is very rewarding.”

Seibold said her first priority was to encourage aspiring players from across Central Queensland to attend the Claws trials on Sunday, December 3.

The Claws have been consistently strong in the QSNL competition and Seibold is confident that will be the case again next year but she is not making any heady predictions about performances in 2018.

"One of my main goals is to have a good team that's competitive but I'm not putting expectations on where I want to be on the ladder,” she said.

"I plan to take it one game at a time, one training session at a time.”

Seibold's husband Damien is assistant coach of Intrust Super Cup team, the CQ Capras, and she appreciates they will both have to work to maintain a healthy balance between their family, sporting and work commitments.

But she knows they will make it happen: "When you love doing something, you make it work.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
