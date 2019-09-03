Seibold gets last piece of the puzzle

Turpin‘s return is just what that Broncos need. Photo: AAP Image/Jono Searle

Turpin‘s return is just what that Broncos need. Photo: AAP Image/Jono Searle

The Broncos will welcome back Mr Fix-It Jake Turpin this week as they look to seal a top eight spot with a win against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

It comes after captain Darius Boyd admitted the Broncos playmaking combination was the final piece of the puzzle to ending the club's longest ever premiership winning drought.

Brisbane all but secured their first finals berth under Anthony Seibold after the Raiders downed Cronulla in a golden point thriller at the weekend.

Stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14 day free trial >

An unlikely draw between the Tigers and Sharks and a Broncos loss this weekend will be the only result preventing Brisbane from making it into the finals next week.

In a welcomed boost for the club, Turpin will be available for selection for this weekend's clash with the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium after serving a two week suspension for a dangerous contact charge on Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards in Round 22.

Young gun Sean O'Sullivan has done a fine job filling in the No.7 jersey in place of Turpin during the past two games, with figures showing two try assists and three linebreak assists.

However, Turpin has been a godsend for the Broncos this season, with the club losing just four matches during the 22-year-old's 13 games this year.

This could be the fire for Brisbane’s finals hopes. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England

Seibold will likely name Turpin to return in the No.7 jersey at the expense of O'Sullivan, while the club will also be sweating on the return of injured forward Joe Ofahengaue who suffered a minor calf injury during training last week.

Boyd said the club had to get the halves combination right just in time for their finals appearance.

"We've got some talented forwards and some silky smooth outside backs," Boyd said.

"As long us in the halves are getting the team into spots and executing plays, we'll go a long way.

"The more we can do that, we've got some special kids and special talent in the group that we can do some good things."

Brisbane looked united for the Parramatta clash. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England

It's a much different Brisbane side from earlier this season, with the club falling to a 2-6 win-loss record to start the year.

Premiership winning Bronco Corey Parker said the new found form came off the back of a far more happier playing group.

"It was a terrific win against Parramatta," Parker said. "Some of the individual performances yet again were a standout.

"The team looks like a happy side. You can see that effort that they're putting in for each other.

"Not always in rugby league do you get what you deserve, but it was nice to see those guys get a really good win."