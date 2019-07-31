Seibold: 'If we do everything right, we will make it'

KEY PLAYER: Capras 20s prop Isaiah Conway returns from injury to tackle the Sunshine Coast Falcons in Round 19 of the Hastings Deering Colts competition this weekend.

KEY PLAYER: Capras 20s prop Isaiah Conway returns from injury to tackle the Sunshine Coast Falcons in Round 19 of the Hastings Deering Colts competition this weekend. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras 20s are sitting in tenth place, just three points outside the eight with five games left in the Hastings Deering Colts competition.

They have a tough run home, which starts with an away game against the fourth-placed Sunshine Coast Falcons on Saturday.

They also have to play three other teams currently in the top eight - the Townsville Blackhawks, Norths Devils and the Burleigh Bears - but coach Damien Seibold believes his outfit is up to the task.

"If we are good enough we will make it,” he said.

"If we win three from five and get a bit of luck we make it. If we win four from five then we definitely make the semis.

"Everyone understands what the scenario is for us - if we win games we make the finals.

"If that's not good enough motivation with a month to go then I don't know what is.”

Halfback Blake Moore has been outstanding this season. CQ CAPRAS

Seibold knows the importance of this weekend's game.

"This is a big one for us,” he said.

"If we can find a way to get the points this week it definitely sets us up and makes the last four games a little easier.”

Seibold said the Sunshine Coast was a very good footy team but he was not focusing on them.

"I've just been concentrating on us.

"I don't care what they toss up or throw at us, we just need to make sure that we get things right from our end and if we do that we win,” he said.

The Capras will be without suspended duo Lachlan Hubner and Chalice Atoi, and fullback Travis Turnbull who is unavailable.

Winger Wes Sisifa will not play either, retaining his place in the Capras top side after impressing on debut in the Intrust Super Cup a fortnight ago.

Second rower Ethan Jackson makes another barnstorming run for the CQ Capras 20s. CONTRIBUTED

They will, however, welcome back skipper and halfback Blake Moore, winger Jacob Spark and second rower Christian Smith who have also had a taste of ISC action in the past couple of weeks.

Seibold said prop Isaiah Conway would return from injury and play an integral role this weekend.

"We need players like Isaiah and second rower Ethan Jackson, who's been a big performer for us this season, to get us on the front foot.

"If they can take us forward it will give the likes of Blake Moore and James Busby the time that they need.”

Seibold is quietly confident about his team's finals chances.

"If we're good, if we do everything right, we will make it.”

The Capras 20s play at 3.20pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The Intrust Super Cup game between the last-placed Capras and ladder-leading Falcons kicks off at 5pm.

HASTINGS DEERING COLTS LADDER

Burleigh Bears 31

Wynnum Manly Seagulls 31

Townsville Blackhawks 30

Sunshine Coast Falcons 26

Mackay Cutters 26

Norths Devils 25

Northern Pride 24

Easts Tigers 22

Tweed Heads Seagulls 21

CQ Capras 19

Souths Logan Magpies 16

Ipswich Jets 10

Western Mustangs 10

Redcliffe Dolphins 9