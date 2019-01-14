Menu
Kodi Nikorima and Anthony Seibold at Broncos training. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)
Rugby League

Seibold’s familiar coaching style exciting Broncos key man

by Murray Wenzel
14th Jan 2019 6:35 PM

A heart to heart with new Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold was enough to convince Kodi Nikorima he can flourish at the Broncos this year.

The pint-sized playmaker revealed on Monday that he sought out Wayne Bennett's replacement once returning from New Zealand Test duties, following reports the club was looking to offload him.

That chat went well and a week into preseason training, Nikorima is already enjoying the Seibold influence at Red Hill and what it may mean to his game in 2019.

"I came in last year just to meet Seibs in person, with all that stuff that come out I felt the need to," he said.

"And likewise he got in contact with me too... it was good to get that out of the way and knowing where I stood in the team.

"He was all positive and said to enjoy my break and to be ready to go come January."

Seibold worked closely with halves Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker at South Sydney and early indications are that Nikorima and Anthony Milford will earn the same treatment.

"I really like Seibs. I like what he brings. It is obviously different to Wayne but he seems as though he spends a lot of time with the halves and that can only benefit my game going forward," he said.

He and Milford came under fire when the Broncos fell flat last year but, in what was their first full season together, seemed to find their groove approaching September.

A noted fan of Kiwi coach Michael Maguire, Nikorima says he sees plenty of his methods in Seibold's.

"They remind me a lot of each other, Madge and Seibs," he said.

"They like talking to the halves, and putting that leadership into me hopefully can help me out here at the Broncs."

