Seinfeld star’s hilarious isolation video

Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has shared a hilarious stay-at-home message with her Instagram followers.

Louis-Dreyfus, 59, explained how important it was for everyone to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic - even her make-up artists.

"You know, normally when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and make-up team, a professional glam team, who come and help me with my look," the star said, her hair bedraggled and make-up caked around her eyes.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, sans glam team.



"But today, they're staying at home. They're staying safe. And that's what I would like you to do: Please stay home. Please stay safe and help us flatten the curve. And if you do happen to go out, please maintain six feet of physical distance," she continued, smearing red lipstick over her face before looking at her efforts in the mirror.

"Perfect. Thank you!"

Louis-Dreyfus' former Veep co-star Tony Hale offered his support for her make-up efforts, commenting under the video: "Gorgeous."

Last year the star gave a rare insight into what she thought of Seinfeld's controversial finale. The hit sitcom ended in 1998 with a divisive final episode in which George, Jerry, Elaine and Kramer were sent to prison for failing to help a man being carjacked.

"I understand why people maybe had an issue with it," the actor told Bill Simmons on The Ringer podcast. "But you know what? Think of all the people that watched that thing. F**k it, you're not going to appeal to everybody, and no one wanted to see the show go off the air anyway."

Despite the harsh reviews the episode received, Louis-Dreyfus told Simmons that she had a ball filming the show's finale.

Seinfeld finished with one of the most controversial finales in TV history.

"I look back on that particular episode so fondly because when we were sitting in that courtroom, it was like we were watching our show," she said. "All of these guest stars came parading through and doing their bits and it was just all we could do to keep our sh*t together. We were just howling laughing."

Originally published as Seinfeld star's hilarious isolation video