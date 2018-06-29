Menu
YESTERDAY around 3:00PM the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service received a call to attend a 25 year old woman who had reportedly suffered a seizure and fallen on a sailing boat.
Breaking

Seizure causes 25-year-old to fall from boat

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
29th Jun 2018 6:58 AM

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has responded after a 25 year old woman who had reportedly suffered a seizure and fallen on a sailing boat.

The woman, who received a head injury, and her partner who were both from South Australia were relaxing on the sailing vessel which was anchored off Lady Musgrave Island when the incident occurred around 3pm yesterday.

 

Whilst Rescue 300 was en route, the woman was carefully moved from the sailing vessel to the Island in an aluminium tinny.

Upon arrival the Rescue 300 Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic attended to the woman before she was loaded onto Rescue 300 and flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

The patient was flown in a stable condition for further treatment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

