Stardust will be seized if an owner does not come forward by February 8.
Seizure notice placed on abandoned vessel in CQ waters

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
19th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
A vessel anchored at Port Alma will be seized if the owner does not come forward in the next few weeks.

Maritime Safety Queensland has declared the ‘Stardust’ vessel to be derelict and a seizure notice has been placed on it.

The vessel displays the name “Stardust” and the registration symbols UZ840Q.

It is described as a 12.3m long, ferrocement, mono hull sailing vessel that is white in colour.

Maritime Safety Queensland has reported it is located at Port Alma Harbour at the position of: Latitude: -23.591950°, longitude: 150.862783°.

The vessel is anchored at Port Alma.
If the vessel is not claimed by the owner by 4pm on Monday, February 8, it may be seized and removed to be sold at public auction or destroyed.

“It is always the responsibility of vessel owners to maintain their vessels in a seaworthy condition or remove them from Queensland waters,” a Maritime Safety Queensland spokesperson said.

Maritime Safety Queensland can pursue costs from owners where they are subsequently identified.

If you wish to assert ownership of the property described above, you must attend in person the Maritime Safety Queensland office, Level 7, 21 Yarroon Street, Gladstone, before 4pm on Monday February 8.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

